LLCC Foundation Scholarships Application Open for 22-23 School Year

The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students planning to attend LLCC beginning in fall 2022 are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

LLCC Foundation scholarships are available for first-time and continuing students who will be enrolled full- or part-time at LLCC. Many of the scholarships are open to students in any program of study, with the average award being $1,000 per academic year.

The online application can be found at llccfoundation.org/scholarships. An active LLCC email address is needed to apply for these scholarships. Prospective students should first complete a college admission application to receive an email address.

Only one application form is needed to apply for all scholarships. Students submitting a complete application are considered for all available scholarships for which they are eligible. The deadline to apply is March 1st.