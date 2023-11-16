LLCC Foundation Scholarships Application Period Open for 2024-25 School Year

By Benjamin Cox on November 16, 2023 at 9:57am

Lincoln Land Community College has opened its window for applications for scholarships for the next school year.

Students and future attendees have until Feb. 15 to apply. Scholarships are available to both full and part time students no matter the discipline.

Scholarship awards are an average of $1,500 per student in an academic year. Applicants only need to file one form with the school to be considered for all scholarship which they are eligible for.

Students planning to attend LLCC beginning in fall 2024 are encouraged to apply at llccfoundation.org/scholarships.

Prospective students should first complete a college admission application at www.llcc.edu/apply to establish an active LLCC email account.

More information on LLCC Foundation Scholarships is available by emailing michelle.burger@llcc.edu or calling 217-786-4502.