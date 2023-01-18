LLCC Hosting Free Scholarship Event in Jacksonville

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 18, 2023 at 3:38pm

High school seniors in the area are invited to a free scholarship event in downtown Jacksonville next week.

Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free scholarship information and FAFSA completion event next Wednesday, January 25th, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Jacksonville campus at 32 North Central Park Plaza.

According to the announcement, families who would like assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can schedule a 30-minute appointment between anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. to meet with an LLCC financial aid professional.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m., attendees can visit an exhibit area with local community organizations providing information on various scholarships.

Participating organizations include the LLCC Foundation, Jacksonville Promise, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, Cass County Farm Bureau Foundation, MCS Community Services, Farm Credit Illinois, Jacksonville Rotary Foundation, Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, Jacksonville Skilled Nursing, Learning Disabilities Associate of Illinois, and The Ladies Education Society.

Registration is encouraged and available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville, by calling 217-243-6699 or texting 217-516-3468.

LLCC has also announced today a campus visit day has been scheduled for next month.

Prospective students are invited to visit Lincoln Land Community College for Campus Visit Day on Monday, Feb. 20th. The free event will be held at the LLCC Springfield campus and at Outreach Centers in Jacksonville, Litchfield, and Taylorville.

Two sessions, 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. are scheduled at the LLCC-Springfield campus.

Those interested in visiting Outreach Centers in Jacksonville (32 N. Central Park Plaza), Taylorville (800 S. Spresser), and LLCC-Litchfield (1 Lincoln Land Dr.) can contact their respective center to schedule visit times.