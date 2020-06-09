LLCC Hosting Virtual FAFSA Workshop

New college students have the opportunity to get help filling out student aid information from the comfort of their own home. Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville and in Beardstown are offering free, personalized financial aid assistance and help in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Wednesday, June 17th from 2-6 p.m.

Current and future LLCC students are invited to schedule a 30-minute, one-on-one, “Moving Forward” Zoom meeting with a financial aid advisor. To reserve an appointment time, call LLCC-Jacksonville at 217-243-6699 or LLCC-Beardstown at 217-323-4103.

Participants are asked to have available their social security number, driver’s license number, 2018 federal income tax returns for both parents/guardians and students, alien registration or permanent resident card if not a U.S. Citizen, and untaxed income record including workers’ compensation, child support, Veterans benefits, or other untaxed income documents.