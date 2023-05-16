LLCC, Illinois Wesleyan Sign Guaranteed Admission Agreement

Dr. Jason Dockter, interim vice president of academics at LLCC and Dr. Georgia Nugent, president of Illinois Wesleyan University today signed a guaranteed admission agreement between the two institutions.

Two Central Illinois higher education institutions signed a guaranteed admissions agreement this afternoon.

Leaders of Lincoln Land Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University announced today a new guaranteed admission agreement that will allow eligible LLCC graduates to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan, a 4-year private liberal arts college in Bloomington.

Under the agreement, students who start at LLCC and complete a transfer-oriented program, earning at least a 3.0 grade point average, are guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan. In addition, students who plan to major in a select group of majors will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan with junior status, meaning they can apply their LLCC credits to complete their bachelor’s degree in four years.

LLCC students choosing to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan will work with their LLCC success coaches to ensure they complete the courses that align with the agreement. Illinois Wesleyan counselors will also be available to assist them in the transfer and enrollment process. More information can be found at llcc.edu.