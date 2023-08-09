LLCC Invites Businesses, Prospective Students to Upcoming Workforce Careers & Ag Expos

Lincoln Land Community College is inviting employers and area high school students to its annual Workforce Careers and Agriculture Expos on Thursday, September 21st.

The outdoor Workforce Careers Expo connects high school students with local employers to learn about careers in the skilled trades. Two sessions will be held: 8-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m. Students can also observe professional line workers competing in the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives Line Workers Safety Rodeo.

Registration for employers and high schools wishing to bring students to the Workforce Expo is available at www.llcc.edu/expo. Last year, approximately 500 high school students attended and visited exhibits and displays of interactive equipment and simulators brought by 50 employers.

The Ag Expo will begin at 9 a.m. in LLCC’s Kreher Agriculture Center. Students will participate in sessions led by LLCC ag faculty, tour the facility and hear from current ag students. Students and teachers may also visit the afternoon session of the Workforce Expo after lunch.

More information and registration are available by emailing liz.bland@llcc.edu or calling 217-786-2868. Another Ag Expo will be held on December 1st.