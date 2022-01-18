LLCC Jacksonville Event Offers Info on Bevy of Community Scholarships

Students in the area on the hunt for scholarship information can find a load of it in one Jacksonville location next week.

Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville is hosting a free scholarship information and FAFSA completion event next Tuesday, January 25th, 2022. Area high school seniors and current LLCC students are invited to attend.

Assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available in one-hour appointments between 3-7 p.m. Two separate hour-long sessions will be held on LLCC scholarships during which participants can attend a presentation and receive application assistance beginning at 4 and 5 p.m.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m., attendees can visit an exhibit area with local community organizations providing information on various scholarships. Participating organizations include the LLCC Foundation, Jacksonville Promise, Jacksonville Rotary Foundation, McDonald’s, Cass County Farm Bureau Foundation, MCS Community Services, Ladies Education Society, Jacksonville Skilled Nursing, Illinois Electric Cooperative, Farm Credit Illinois, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, and Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3.

Registration is encouraged and available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville , by calling 217-243-6699 or by texting 217-516-3468.