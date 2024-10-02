LLCC-Jacksonville FAFSA Completion Event & Enrollment Night to be Held Oct. 16

Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville, located at 32 N. Central Park Plaza, will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid event and Q&A sessions to learn more about getting started at LLCC on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The events are free and open to prospective students and family members.

Families who would like assistance completing the FAFSA can schedule a 30-minute appointment between 2-6 p.m. to meet with an LLCC financial aid professional.

Prospective students can learn more about getting started at LLCC during 45-minute Q&A sessions. For students who are undecided on their major, sessions will be held at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sessions for those interested in workforce or health care careers will take place at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. LLCC professionals will also be available to assist with completion of the online application and next steps.

Registration is encouraged and available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville or by calling 217-243-6699.