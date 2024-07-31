LLCC-Jacksonville FAFSA Open House on Aug. 7

Lincoln Land Community College – Jacksonville is hosting a workshop next week to help students fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid of FAFSA.

LLCC financial aid and admissions professionals will provide personalized help for students and parents in this open house style event. The event is free and registration is not required. Those needing assistance may stop by LLCC-Jacksonville, located at 32 North Central Park Plaza on Wednesday, August 7th from 3-6PM.

LLCC Financial Aid on the main campus, 5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield, will offer walk-in FAFSA and enrollment assistance Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with after-hours help available by appointment. Call 217-786-2237 or email FinancialAid@llcc.edu.

Fall semester weekday classes begin August 19th.