LLCC-Jacksonville Holding FAFSA Assistance Events

Current high school seniors needing assistance with financial aid for college will have an opportunity at a special event coming up at Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville.

LLCC-Jacksonville is hosting a free seminar to assist high school seniors and their parents/guardians in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Events are scheduled for Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 from 3-7 p.m.

An online registration form and more information on documents to bring to the event are available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville. Registration is also available by calling 217-243-6699.

Current LLCC students who will be attending college next year are invited to attend as well. Prospective students may also take a tour of the facilities and get assistance with enrollment steps.