LLCC Jacksonville Hosting Scholarship, FASFA Event This Month

Burgeoning college students will soon be invited to a scholarship information event at an area college.

Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville has announced it will host a community scholarship information and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion event on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Director of the Lincoln Land Community College Jacksonville Branch, Keri Mason says, All those interested in a two-year or four-year degree, health care careers or workforce training are invited to attend the free event,”

She says “Students and their families will be able to get informational materials on local scholarships and ask any questions they may have.”

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., attendees can visit an exhibit area with local community organizations providing information on various scholarships. Participating organizations include the LLCC Foundation, LLCC Pipeline for the Advancement of Healthcare Workforce (PATH), LLCC Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI), Jacksonville Promise, Jacksonville Rotary Foundation, Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation, the Elks Club of Jacksonville, Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Learning Disabilities of Illinois, MacMurray Foundation Scholarship, MCS Community Services, and Jacksonville Skilled Nursing.

Representatives from the LLCC Foundation will be available to answer questions and provide LLCC scholarship application assistance from 2-6 p.m.

Families who would like assistance completing the FAFSA can schedule a 30-minute appointment between 2-6 p.m. to meet with an LLCC financial aid professional.

Registration is encouraged and available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville, by calling 217-243-6699 or texting 217-290-2909.