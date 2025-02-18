LLCC-Jacksonville Hosting Workforce Institute Showcase on March 19

Students interested in the trades will have the opportunity to ask questions and get a hands-on view of programs offered at Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville next month.

LLCC-Jacksonville is hosting a Workforce Institute Showcase on Wednesday, March 19th from 2-7PM. From 5-7PM, the workforce programs showcase will provide a look into LLCC’s CDL (truck driving), aviation maintenance, diesel and automotive technologies, commercial electrical maintenance, construction occupations, hospitality and culinary, HVAC (heating and air conditioning), and welding certificate programs. The Workforce Institute dean and program directors will be on site to answer questions.

From 2-6PM, students can get guidance on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as well as Lincoln Land’s Foundation Scholarship program. This portion of the event is open to high school seniors and new or returning LLCC students who have already graduated or obtained a high school equivalency certificate.

Register for the event online by visiting llcc.edu/jacksonville or visit their location at 32 North Central Park Plaza Monday through Friday 8AM-5PM. For more information, contact Angela Try at 217-786-2288.