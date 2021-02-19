LLCC-Jacksonville Needing Adult Education Tutors

Lincoln Land Community College is looking for volunteer tutors in the Jacksonville area to assist with the adult education program. Volunteers are needed to help adults improve their reading, math, writing and/or English language skills.

Marybeth Hentrich, the literacy coordinator for LLCC, says that the college is offering multiple formats for tutoring, including face-to-face following health guidelines, remote and a combination of the two.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or its equivalent. LLCC will provide training, materials and resources for tutoring.

The time commitment will be a minimum of one hour a week (although some volunteer for two or three hours per week), and times are flexible based on each tutor’s availability. Tutors primarily work with students Monday through Friday but can also volunteer on the weekend.

If interested in volunteering, contact marybeth.hentrich@llcc.edu.

The volunteer tutoring program is made possible through a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a division of the office of the Illinois Secretary of State, using funds designated for literacy.

In addition to literacy services, LLCC Adult Education offers free GED preparation classes. For information, visit www.llcc.edu/adult-education or call 217-786-2349.