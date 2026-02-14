LLCC-Jacksonville offering professional development courses starting in March

By Benjamin Cox on February 14, 2026 at 4:15pm

Lincoln Land Community College is offering several professional development classes this spring at its Jacksonville location, giving area adults a chance to build practical, career-focused skills.

Courses will be held at LLCC–Jacksonville’s North Central Park Plaza campus in Jacksonville.

Microsoft 365 Excel Level One is scheduled for March 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., covering the basics of Excel, including data entry, formatting, formulas, and charts to help users organize and present information more effectively.

A hands-on Introduction to Drones course will be offered March 28th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will prepare for the FAA TRUST recreational drone license while learning safe operation, pre-flight inspection, risk management, and common flight maneuvers. Practice drones will be provided.

Microsoft 365 Excel Level Two follows on April 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., focusing on advanced formulas and functions, along with tools like Goal Seek, Scenario Manager, and VLOOKUP for deeper spreadsheet analysis.

LLCC says the short-format courses are designed to deliver practical skills adults can use right away and can also be customized for on-site business training.

Registration and details are available at llcc.edu/jacksonville, or by calling the Professional Development Institute at 217-786-4959.