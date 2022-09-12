LLCC Jacksonville to Hold College Now Info Sessions at JHS

High school juniors and seniors and their parents/guardians are invited to attend upcoming information sessions on Lincoln Land Community College’s spring 2023 College Now program. The sessions will be held at Jacksonville High School, 1211 N. Diamond St., on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30-6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

LLCC officials say College Now allows high school students who are at least 16 years old and in good academic standing to earn college credit by taking afternoon classes at LLCC-Jacksonville during their normal school day.

Registration and more information are available at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville or by calling 217-243-6699.