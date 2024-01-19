LLCC Jacksonville to Host Open House

Prospective college students can find out more information during an open house event next month in Jacksonville.

The Lincoln Land Community College Outreach Center in downtown Jacksonville will be hosting an open house event on Monday, February 19th.

Anyone interested in starting or going back to school is invited to attend the event. Lincoln Land officials say visitors can speak with faculty and staff, view exhibits, tour select areas of campus, learn about the basics of college and choosing a major, and apply for admission at the event.

LLCC President Charlotte Warren says in the announcement, that whether a student is looking to earn a degree or train for a hands-on career, they are invited to join them at this event to explore majors, and the low-cost and personalized services that help students reach their goals.

The open house in downtown Jacksonville is just one of several that will run the same day at locations in Litchfield, Taylorville, and the main campus in Springfield.

The event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, February 19th. Officials say registration for the event is encouraged and available at llcc.edu/open-house or by calling 217-786-2292.