LLCC Lowers Online Class Fee For Fall 2020

Lincoln Land Community College has slashed a fee to help save students money this Fall. The college announced today that it was reducing the online class fee by half for the 2020 Fall semester. President of LLCC, Dr. Charlotte Warren, said in a press release today that it was hoping to save students hundreds of dollars during the uncertain financial times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LLCC also announced that several additional sections for courses and new classes have been added to their online catalog this Fall. Students will now pay $19.87 per credit hour in online fees if a student chooses to do all remote learning this Fall. LLCC has offered online classes for the past 23 years and was named a top online community college in Illinois by the 2020 Guide to Online Schools.

Lincoln Land announced their return to in-person and remote learning formats last month as well as a flex option, all of which carry no online fees. Remote classes are delivered via Zoom or other technology and meet at set times. Flex classes are a combination of face-to-face, online and remote learning.

Accounts for students who have already paid the full online fee for Fall will be readjusted. New students are invited to visit www.llcc.edu/getting-started to view enrollment steps if they have not yet signed up for classes.