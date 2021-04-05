LLCC One of the Top Affordable Online Schools in the U.S.

An area college has been named one of the top schools in the United States for affordability in providing an online degree. Lincoln Land Community College has been named a top college by Best Value Schools in its recently published “Best Affordable Online Degrees in 2021.” Among two-year colleges, LLCC was ranked 29th nationally and was the top 2-year college in Illinois.

Lincoln Land was one of the earliest pioneers in the state in providing online classes and degrees. Becky Parton, Dean of Academic Innovation and eLearning at LLCC, said in a press release that the college now offers hundreds of general education transfer courses online. LLCC has been providing online courses for 24 years and maintains the highest level of accreditation for online teaching from the Higher Learning Commission.

Registration for summer classes at LLCC is now underway, and fall registration begins April 15. More information on online courses is available at www.llcc.edu/online.