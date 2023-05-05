LLCC Receives 10-year Re-Up on Accreditation, Offers New Bridge Program, Receives Half Million Dollar Grant For Aviation Program

Lincoln Land Community College had several pieces of positive news this week. The first piece came on Monday when the school announced it had been awarded a full, 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission.

Director of Public Relations & Marketing Kyla Kruse says it’s a confirmation the school is meeting the highest standard in higher education for federal criteria: “We are very proud that they had no recommended improvements, no interim monitoring. It just really speaks to the quality that we are able to provide and the excellence that we always strive for.”

Kruse says the reaffirmation is the culmination of months of work behind the scenes of variation faculty and staff in each of the college’s departments to provide evidence to the HLC that the college is meeting its standards.

Kruse says the college can now turn its focus on near-term goals of keeping student access and affordability at the forefront: “I’m expecting more great things down the road. It’s our policy to always put students first, which is why we wanted to be able to freeze tuition, make sure education is accessible and is attainable, and helping students achieve their goals. That really is what we aim to do. We are offering some free summer programs to help facilitate those goals.”

On Wednesday, the college announced a new clinical medical assistant bridge program at the Jacksonville campus. The new CNA to clinical medical assistant bridge program is slated to begin this Fall with classes starting on August 15th.

Jacksonville campus Director Keri Mason says it’s a great opportunity for local CNAs to upskill their careers: “We are really excited to add another short-term certificate program at LLCC-Jacksonville. The CNA to CMA bridge program is a great opportunity for our local CNAs and our healthcare community.”

Lincoln Land Community College Community Education will also be offering Teen Learning and Culinary Labs as new summer day-camp experiences for students ages 13-16, at its Springfield campus this year.

Teen Learning Labs provide three-hour, multi-day, hands-on experiences for students to explore career fields, discover new talents and expand their knowledge under the guidance of experienced educators.

Labs being offered include: Introduction to Trades – June 19-22, 1-4 p.m.; Girls in Metal – June 26-29, 1-4 p.m.; Construction Careers – June 26-29, 1-4 p.m.; Health Care Careers – June 26-29, 1-4 p.m.; Hard Hats and Hammers for Girls – July 10-13, 1-4 p.m.; and Bake It Lab! – July 24-27, 1-4 p.m.

LLCC Community Education is offering summer College for Kids for students who have completed grades 1-8, Monday through Thursday, June 12-29. Students may register for one or more of the three weeks. Culinary Camps for students who have completed grades 5-8 and specialty camps are also available in June and July.

On Friday, the college announced it had received a $500,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support the training of future aviation mechanics.

The grant aims to increase the number of individuals with airframe and powerplant (A&P) FAA credentials to address the national shortage in this workforce. Other goals are to diversify student enrollments and upgrade program equipment and technology.

Students entering the program this fall are eligible for free tools and books ($4,800 value) and up to 75% of tuition paid for the first two terms of the five-term program, with an emphasis on recruiting women and students of color. Additional financial aid assistance is available for those who qualify.

Open houses for students interested in this in-demand, high paying career will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 27 and July 11, at LLCC’s Levi, Ray, and Shoup Aviation Center at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. Attendees will learn about careers in the field and experience the daily work of aircraft mechanics including completing a sheet metal project, building a wiring harness, removing and replacing a piston engine cylinder and starting a jet engine.

For more information on all of these new programs, summer programs, admissions and more visit llcc.edu or call 217-786-4918.