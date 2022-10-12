LLCC Receives Grant For Early Childhood Education Program

Lincoln Land Community College has been awarded an Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity grant worth nearly $650,000 to help those who work in the field earn their credentials or degrees.

As part of the grant, LLCC is adding classes and now has an early childhood education advocate, Marlena Constant. She helps future students with applications for the college, scholarships and financial aid. She also provides support and connects students with any needed services.

LLCC also plans on implementing prior learning assessments and developing incentives for completion and spaces specifically for early childhood education students to study and get assistance.

The consortium and LLCC are also working with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission to provide necessary scholarships to students in need. For more information on LLCC’s early childhood education program, visit www.llcc.edu/ece.