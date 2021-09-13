LLCC Receives Grant For Veterans Interested In Truck Driving

By Benjamin Cox on September 13, 2021 at 8:55am

Lincoln Land Community College has received a grant from the federal government to put more truck drivers on the road.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis announced on Friday that the college was awarded a 2021 Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant in the amount of $92,820 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The grant will be used to enroll at least 28 veterans in Lincoln Land’s Truck Driver Training program for free.

Interested veterans should call LLCC’s Truck Driver Training program at 217-786-2565 to learn how to enroll.