LLCC Recognizes Several Area Students at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Several students from around the area were recognized with academic, leadership, and specialty awards at Lincoln Land Community College’s Student Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday.
The 2024 Outstanding Graduate was presented to Alexa Maher of Auburn. The award recognizes a graduate’s excellent grade point average, leadership, motivation, service to the college community, extracurricular activities, and ability to overcome obstacles. Maher has served as the president of the Honors Student Club, a leader in Phi Theta Kappa and a member of the Honors Program Council, graduating with an associate in science degree. She plans to study accounting at the University of Illinois Springfield this fall.
Other area awardees include: (Awards are listed in hometown order.)
Ashland
Callum Smith, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Kassidy Upchurch, Social Sciences & Business Department Honor Graduate
Auburn
Alexa Maher, Social Sciences & Business Department Honor Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Records Officer, Outstanding Graduate; Olivia Marchizza, English & Humanities Department Honor Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship Officer; Tyler Smith, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate
Chapin
Aurora Rose King, Arts & Communication Department Honor Graduate
Eldred
Wesley Bland, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate
Franklin
Mikah Ribble, Phi Theta Kappa, Fellowship Officer
Girard
Christy A. Hemken, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate
Jacksonville
Jennifer C. Entrikin, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Dylan Goldsmith, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Joseph Langdon, Health Professions Honor Graduate; Peter Tosh, Outstanding Student Radiographer, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate
Nilwood
Morgan E. Reed, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate
Petersburg
Magdaline E. Crocker, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Lexie Ebersohl, Phi Theta Kappa Public Relations Officer
Pleasant Plains
Nichole M. Sheley, English & Humanities Department Honor Graduate
Virden
Farren Ackerman, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Mackenzie Ellis, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Megan Jenkins, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate, Outstanding Student Radiographer; Halle Volpe, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate
Waverly
Faith Barnett, Arts & Communication Department Honor Graduate
An award was also given to a member of LLCC faculty and staff. Jennifer Davis of Petersburg was recognized as Advisor of the Year for her work with the LLCC Environmental Club. Davis is the laboratory coordinator in natural and agricultural sciences.