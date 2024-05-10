LLCC Recognizes Several Area Students at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Several students from around the area were recognized with academic, leadership, and specialty awards at Lincoln Land Community College’s Student Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday.

The 2024 Outstanding Graduate was presented to Alexa Maher of Auburn. The award recognizes a graduate’s excellent grade point average, leadership, motivation, service to the college community, extracurricular activities, and ability to overcome obstacles. Maher has served as the president of the Honors Student Club, a leader in Phi Theta Kappa and a member of the Honors Program Council, graduating with an associate in science degree. She plans to study accounting at the University of Illinois Springfield this fall.

Other area awardees include: (Awards are listed in hometown order.)

Natural and Agricultural Sciences department honors awardees.

Ashland

Callum Smith, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Kassidy Upchurch, Social Sciences & Business Department Honor Graduate

Auburn

Alexa Maher, Social Sciences & Business Department Honor Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Records Officer, Outstanding Graduate; Olivia Marchizza, English & Humanities Department Honor Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship Officer; Tyler Smith, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate

Chapin

Aurora Rose King, Arts & Communication Department Honor Graduate

Eldred

Wesley Bland, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate

Franklin

Mikah Ribble, Phi Theta Kappa, Fellowship Officer

Girard

Christy A. Hemken, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

Health Professions department honors awardees.

Jacksonville

Jennifer C. Entrikin, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Dylan Goldsmith, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Joseph Langdon, Health Professions Honor Graduate; Peter Tosh, Outstanding Student Radiographer, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

Nilwood

Morgan E. Reed, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

Petersburg

Magdaline E. Crocker, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Lexie Ebersohl, Phi Theta Kappa Public Relations Officer

Pleasant Plains

Nichole M. Sheley, English & Humanities Department Honor Graduate

Virden

Farren Ackerman, Natural & Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Mackenzie Ellis, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Megan Jenkins, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate, Outstanding Student Radiographer; Halle Volpe, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

Waverly

Faith Barnett, Arts & Communication Department Honor Graduate

An award was also given to a member of LLCC faculty and staff. Jennifer Davis of Petersburg was recognized as Advisor of the Year for her work with the LLCC Environmental Club. Davis is the laboratory coordinator in natural and agricultural sciences.