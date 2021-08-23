LLCC Seeking Literacy Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help with literacy in the area.

Lincoln Land Community College is seeking volunteers willing to assist adults in their reading, math, or English language skills.

According to an announcement by the school this morning, LLCC was recently awarded a $64,531 Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant from the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library Literacy Office to offer training and opportunities for increased literacy among the citizens of the district.

Jamil Steele, Director of Education and Literacy at Lincoln Land says the school is recruiting volunteers from all areas within the LLCC district, which includes the Springfield campus and Outreach Centers in Jacksonville, Beardstown, Taylorville, and Litchfield.

Steele says the LLCC Adult Education and Literacy department provides free training to potential volunteer tutors. Those wishing to volunteer may call 217-786-2572 for more information.