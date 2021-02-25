LLCC Seeking Public Comment on Nursing Programs

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 25, 2021 at 2:50pm

Lincoln Land Community College will host a virtual site review March 1-4, 2021, for continuing accreditation of its associate degree nursing and licensed practical nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

According to an announcement by the college today, the public is invited to a virtual meeting to share comments about the programs on March 3, 2021, from 3:20 to 4:00 p.m.

A link to the virtual meeting will be posted at www.llcc.edu/nursing-accreditation and https://www.facebook.com/LincolnLandCommunityCollege the day of the meeting.

Copies of the Standards for Accreditation and the ACEN’s Policy on Public Comments may be obtained by contacting the ACEN at 404-975-5000 or at www.acenursing.org/acen-accreditation-manual-standards-a and www.acenursing.org/acen-accreditation-manual-standards-p .

School officials say written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400

Atlanta, GA 30326

Or email: mstoll@acenursing.org