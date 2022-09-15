LLCC Seeks Literacy Volunteers

Lincoln Land Community College is seeking volunteers to assist adults in improving their reading, math, writing, and/or English language skills.

The community college is recognizing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week next week and officials with the school say it’s an important time to talk about the need and value of literacy volunteers.

An estimated 24,785 adults in the LLCC district have less than a twelfth-grade education or need to learn the English language. Jamil Steele, director of adult education and literacy at LLCC says one volunteer in just one hour per week can make a difference in a student’s success.

LLCC is looking for volunteers from all areas in the LLCC district, which includes the Springfield campus as well as Outreach Centers in Jacksonville, Beardstown, Taylorville, and Litchfield.

Tutoring can be provided in person, remotely, or a combination of formats. The LLCC Adult Education and Literacy department provides free training, including how to tutor remotely. Volunteer tutors must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or its equivalent.

If interested in volunteering, email marybeth.hentrich@llcc.edu or call 217-786-2349.

For more information, visit www.llcc.edu/literacy-tutoring.