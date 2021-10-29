LLCC Signs On to Saluki Step Ahead Program with SIU

Lincoln Land Community College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale today signed an agreement allowing LLCC graduates to complete bachelor degrees remotely and affordably.

The Saluki Step Ahead program offers students the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, health care management, psychology and radiologic sciences by spending the first two years at LLCC completing predetermined coursework. The third and fourth years are online in an SIU Carbondale degree completion program. Students will receive an $8,000 scholarship ($4,000 per year) as a financial incentive for place-bound students, with the goal of completing a bachelor’s degree for less than $25,000.

LLCC is the first community college in central Illinois, and fourth community college in the state, to sign on to Saluki Step Ahead. Students interested in participating in the Saluki Step Ahead program should speak with a success coach at LLCC.