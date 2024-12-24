LLCC-Springfield Offering Extended Spring Semester Student Services Hours

Lincoln Land Community College Student Services and Bookstore will offer extended hours for spring registration on the Springfield campus next month.

Student services include registration, records, financial aid, testing and student success advising. Extended hours include 8AM to 6PM January 6th through the 9th; 8AM to 5PM on January 10th; and 10AM-1PM on January 11th, but there will be no testing.

Spring semester weekday classes begin Jan. 13. Eight-week classes begin Jan. 13 and March 17. Current students may register for classes via LoggerCentral or by phone at 217-786-2292. Prospective students should first apply by visiting llcc.edu/apply or visit llcc.edu/new for more information.