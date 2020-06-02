LLCC Students, Graduates Named to Phi Theta Kappa Leadership & Awards

Two Lincoln Land Community College students and one recent graduate were recently honored by the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Two current students have been elected to officer positions for the Illinois Region for the society.

Hyler Pence of Palmyra was elected president, the first time a current LLCC student has achieved the honor. Pence was also named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team and served as LLCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter vice president for scholarship. He currently serves as the chapter’s public relations officer.

Julie Kienzler of Williamsville was elected central vice president. Over the past year, she has served as the LLCC chapter vice president for service. She currently serves as the chapter’s president.

Pence and Kienzler were recently installed as new Illinois regional officers at the annual Regional Conference and Honors Institute in a virtual ceremony on May 30th. At the ceremony, Cheyenne Kesselring of Ashland, a recent LLCC graduate and former chapter public relations officer, received the award for Outstanding Chapter Officer. LLCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Advisor, Dr. Claire Gordon of Chatham, was also recognized for Outstanding Chapter Advisor.

Phi Theta Kappa is one the nation’s honor societies that recognizes community college students. It recognizes academic success and provides internships and scholarships for students to explore their career paths.