LLCC Students Honored with Academic, Leadership and Special Awards in Virtual Student Recognition Ceremony

By Benjamin Cox on April 30, 2021 at 9:42am

Lincoln Land Community College recently recognized students with academic, leadership and special awards in a series of 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony videos that premiered this week. The videos can be viewed at LLCC’s YouTube Channel.

Student honorees and their awards are listed in hometown order:

Auburn

Eric T. Dodd, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Braydon Smith, Outstanding Academic Achievement by a Student Athlete; Tate D. Smith, Honors Program Graduate; Bethany L. Wood, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

Carrollton

Madison P. Mountain, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate, Outstanding Radiography Student; Emily M. Schmidt, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate, Outstanding Radiography Student

Chandlerville

Jennifer Haggerty, Phi Theta Kappa All-Illinois Academic Team



Girard

Brandi R. Broaddus, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate



Jacksonville

Patrick C. Cook, English and Humanities Department Honor Graduate; Julsi Grace Diakabana, Mathematics and Computer Science Department Honor Graduate; Kyle Meado, Mathematics and Computer Science Department Honor Graduate; Britany N. Ray, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate; Jeff Smith, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate

New Berlin

William A. Beddingfield, Honors Program Graduate; Sierra Eigenmann, Band Member of the Year; Abigail T. Simpson, Arts and Communication Department Honor Graduate, Excellence in Audio Production, Honors Program Graduate

Palmyra

Hyler Pence, Natural and Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Public Relations Officer and Illinois Region President; Aaron D. Williams, Arts and Communication Department Honor Graduate

Pawnee

Isabella M. Oliver, Arts and Communication Department Honor Graduate



Petersburg

Grace Fricke, Natural and Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Nichole Kinney, Natural and Agricultural Sciences Department Honor Graduate; Kobe J. Wheaton, Health Professions Department Honor Graduate



South Jacksonville

Annika Black, Outstanding Academic Achievement by a Student Athlete



Virden

Nicholas Carney, Applied and Emerging Technologies Department Honor Graduate; Maria Kelarestaghi, Arts and Communication Department Honor Graduate; Lily G. Russell, Honors Program Graduate