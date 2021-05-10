LLCC to Hold Virtual Commencement, Graduate Parade

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 10, 2021 at 2:14pm

Lincoln Land Community College will be holding a virtual commencement and a graduate parade this week for the class 2021.

LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren says the theme for this year’s commencement, “Driven to Succeed”, captures their students’ strong motivation to achieve their goals during these unique times.

The Graduate Parade will be a drive-through event held Thursday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m. on the main campus in Springfield. Faculty and staff will line the parade route holding congratulatory signs.

The virtual commencement ceremony will premiere Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. A link to the commencement video will be available at www.llcc.edu/graduation. Graduates were invited to submit photos of themselves, which will be displayed as their names, degrees, and certificates are read by LLCC professor of sociology, Dr. Colin Suchland.

School officials say selfie stations with fun swag, backdrops, and commencement-related props will be available for 2021 graduates on May 12 and 13, both in the Trutter Center on the Springfield campus and at Outreach Centers.

For social distancing on the Springfield campus, graduates are asked to sign up for a time by calling 217-786-2213. No appointment is needed at the Outreach Centers.