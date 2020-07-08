LLCC To Offer Contact Tracer Certification Course

Lincoln Land Community College is working to help meet the demand for contact tracers in the state. Lincoln Land Community College’s Capital City Training Center in partnership with CareerStep is offering an online training course on contact tracing and infection control in Springfield.

The course covers all CDC-recommended training elements required to successfully identify patients who have come in close contact with a particular virus or contagion. Important breach avoidance strategies will be discussed, and the main steps involved in the contact tracing process will be outlined. Students will learn HIPAA basics, contact tracing protocols, and COVID-19 guidelines.

The cost for the course is $699. Upon successful completion, the student will receive a certificate from 4MedPlus/CareerStep.

Governor J.B. Pritzker asked for the hiring of more than 4,000 new contact tracers in the state last month to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local and county health departments may pay up to $20 an hour for the work.

For more information about the course, call 217-782-1086 or visit www.llcc.edu/cctc.