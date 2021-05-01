LLCC to Offer Summer Boost Courses for Writing, Math

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2021 at 8:26am

Lincoln Land Community College is launching a free program in June to help graduating high school seniors boost their writing and math skills before college.

LLCC Summer Boost classes will be offered on the LLCC Springfield campus Monday through Thursday beginning June 7 and concluding Wednesday, June 30th. Taught by LLCC faculty in a face-to-face format, Writing Summer Boost will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and Math Summer Boost from 1-4 p.m. Students participating in both Summer Boost sessions will receive a free Quiznos lunch each day. Books, supplies, T-shirts and bus passes will also be provided at no charge.

Students can get more information and register for LLCC Summer Boost by visiting www.llcc.edu/boost.

Questions about Writing Summer Boost can be directed to 217-786-2317 and Math Summer Boost to 217-786-2487. Registration for Summer Boost closes at 5 p.m. on June 2nd.