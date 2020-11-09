Loami Woman Killed in 3-Car Accident in Rural Sangamon County

A Loami woman was killed just west of Curran this morning in a 3 car accident. Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a 3-vehicle crash on old Illinois Route 54, a half mile east of Farmingdale Road in rural Curran at 7:08 this morning.

According to ISP District 9 preliminary investigations, a 2000 Chevy Truck driven by 30 year old Steven Mars of Springfield was traveling west on old Illinois Route 54. A 2017 Nissan SUV driven by 29 year old Kayla Turner of Loami and a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by 38 year old Annisa Bartletti of Loami were traveling eastbound in the same location. Mars’ truck crossed the center line and sideswiped Turner’s SUV and continued westbound in the eastbound lane striking the Ford Fusion head on.

Mars was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bartletti succumbed to her injuries at the scene at 7:56AM, and was pronounced deceased by the Sangamon County Coroner’s office. Turner was uninjured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation. Mars was later cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.