Local Area Sees Little Money From B.I.G Grants

The State of Illinois has been handing out Business Interuption Grants to state businesses since early September. The first round of grants were released on September 8th totaling $46 million going to 2,655 businesses around the state. The first round issued grants in the size of either $10,000 or $20,000 to help businesses with rent, utilities and making payroll. In the first round of grants, more than 5,000 businesses applied for grants and the awards were based on an alleged random lottery by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The money for the grant program comes from the state’s portion of the federal CARES Act.

The second round of BIG grants were issued earlier this month, totaling $220 million that were issued on October 29th to 1,238 businesses. Awards in this round ranged from $5,000 to $150,000 with the majority of awards going to disproportionately impacted areas determined by DCEO or minority-owned businesses.

A map of the Disproportionately Impacted Areas highlighted in blue. (DCEO)

BIG has also issued childcare grants totaling $150 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services and DCEO on September 22nd to over 4,600 individual family child care homes, group child care homes, and child care centers across the state.

Businesses in the listening area receiving the BIG grants have been minimal. 16 businesses received a total of $280,000 in the first round of grants, and 5 received $110,000 in the second round. Childcare entities fared much better with 45 entities receiving a little over $628,000.

Round 1 BIG Grants City County Amount 88 Bar & Grill “The Nook” Beardstown Cass $20,000 Tysons Diner Beardstown Cass $20,000 Sportsman’s Mt. Sterling Brown $20,000 Lone Oak Golf Course Carrollton Greene $20,000 3rd Base Greenfield Greene $20,000 Sonneborn’s Old No. 7 Palmyra Macoupin $10,000 AMVETS Post 100 Jacksonville Morgan $20,000 Fitness World Jacksonville Morgan $20,000 Inner Harmony Jacksonville Morgan $10,000 Anytime Fitness Jacksonville Morgan $20,000 Bob Freesen YMCA Jacksonville Morgan $20,000 Riverbank Pittsfield Pike $20,000 Benderz Auburn Sangamon $10,000 Turasky’s Catering New Berling Sangamon $20,000 Toad Stool, Inc. Rushville Schuyler $20,000 Donohoo Diversified Enterprises Winchester Scott $10,000 A table of all the award winners can be found here.

Round 2 BIG Grants City County Amount Round House Center Beardstown Cass $15,000 Cagle’s Depot Virginia Cass $25,000 Sportabouts Tumbling & Trampoline Virden Macoupin $5,000 Cors Lighting Jacksonville Morgan $60,000 Taking the Leap Rushville Schuyler $5,000 A table of all the Round 2 awards are here.

BIG Childcare Grants City County Amount Jessica A. Ham Mt. Sterling Brown $2,426 Lora M. Llewellyn Mt. Sterling Brown $2,715 Jennifer R. Ratliff Ashland Cass $3,696 Jenna M. Schnitker Arenzville Cass $3,696 Virginia Community Daycare Center Virginia Cass $21,780 Country Day Preschool III Carrollton Greene $17,820 Early Beginnings White Hall Greene $22,275 Heather McEvers Greenfield Greene $3,696 Cynthia Terfertiller Carrollton Greene $3,696 Stephanie Barham Girard Macoupin $3,696 Care-O-Sel Virden Macoupin $42,301 Sharon M. Pierson Girard Macoupin $3,696 Kristi L. Smith Girard Macoupin $3,696 Bright Beginnings Child Care South Jacksonville Morgan $36,135 Educational Day Care Center Jacksonville Morgan $36,630 Pamela L. Elliott Jacksonville Morgan $3,696 Jennifer L. Lindgren Franklin Morgan $3,696 Melissa A. Naeve Jacksonville Morgan $3,696 Pamela S. Nichols Jacksonville Morgan $3,696 Our Redeemer Daycare Center Jacksonville Morgan $59,895 Jennifer Pierson Jacksonville Morgan $3,696 Presbyterian Church Daycare Jacksonville Morgan $67,650 Jaime Teel Waverly Morgan $3,696 Melissa J. Zoerner South Jacksonville Morgan $3,696 Hannah E. Capps Pittsfield Pike $3,696 Christina D. Collins Pittsfield Pike $3,696 Debra L. Graham Pittsfield Pike $3,696 Johnann Snyder Barry Pike $3,581 Sharon E. Springer Pittsfield Pike $5,891 Shaun T. Taylor Pittsfield Pike $3,696 Morgan M. White Pleasant Hill Pike $3,696 Auburn Child Care Auburn Sangamon $49,857 Monica D. Garrett Auburn Sangamon $3,960 Kountry Kids Learning Center New Berlin Sangamon $76,500 Constancee Price Auburn Sangamon $3,960 Purple Puppy Nursery School Auburn Sangamon $25,675 Sheila M. Rothert Auburn Sangamon $3,960 Jessica L. Waterkotte Auburn Sangamon $3,960 Amanda L. Boyd Rushville Schuyler $4,068 Elizabeth E. Boyd Rushville Schuyler $4,068 Kountry Kids Learning Center Rushville Schuyler $48,279 Renda R. & Scott T. Wallace Rushville Schuyler $4,473 Jayla L. Pennell Winchester Scott $3,696 Amy J. Smith Winchester Scott $3,696 Tamera S. Welch Bluffs Scott $3,696 A table of the Childcare Grants can be found here.

The state is currently accepting another round of BIG applicants for approximately $175 million that remains in the program. In this round, DCEO says it is prioritizing hardest hit industries such as performing arts and entertainment venues, event spaces as well as restaurants and taverns; industries effected by mitigations; downstate communities; the 176 disproportionately impacted areas determined by DCEO; minority-owned businesses; and licensed child care service providers. Information and the application link can be found here.