Local Area Sees Little Money From B.I.G Grants

By Benjamin Cox on November 12, 2020 at 1:26pm

The State of Illinois has been handing out Business Interuption Grants to state businesses since early September. The first round of grants were released on September 8th totaling $46 million going to 2,655 businesses around the state. The first round issued grants in the size of either $10,000 or $20,000 to help businesses with rent, utilities and making payroll. In the first round of grants, more than 5,000 businesses applied for grants and the awards were based on an alleged random lottery by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The money for the grant program comes from the state’s portion of the federal CARES Act.

The second round of BIG grants were issued earlier this month, totaling $220 million that were issued on October 29th to 1,238 businesses. Awards in this round ranged from $5,000 to $150,000 with the majority of awards going to disproportionately impacted areas determined by DCEO or minority-owned businesses.

A map of the Disproportionately Impacted Areas highlighted in blue. (DCEO)

BIG has also issued childcare grants totaling $150 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services and DCEO on September 22nd to over 4,600 individual family child care homes, group child care homes, and child care centers across the state.

Businesses in the listening area receiving the BIG grants have been minimal. 16 businesses received a total of $280,000 in the first round of grants, and 5 received $110,000 in the second round. Childcare entities fared much better with 45 entities receiving a little over $628,000.

Round 1 BIG GrantsCityCountyAmount
88 Bar & Grill “The Nook”BeardstownCass$20,000
Tysons DinerBeardstownCass$20,000
Sportsman’sMt. SterlingBrown$20,000
Lone Oak Golf CourseCarrolltonGreene$20,000
3rd BaseGreenfieldGreene$20,000
Sonneborn’s Old No. 7PalmyraMacoupin$10,000
AMVETS Post 100JacksonvilleMorgan$20,000
Fitness WorldJacksonvilleMorgan$20,000
Inner HarmonyJacksonvilleMorgan$10,000
Anytime FitnessJacksonvilleMorgan$20,000
Bob Freesen YMCAJacksonvilleMorgan$20,000
RiverbankPittsfieldPike$20,000
BenderzAuburnSangamon$10,000
Turasky’s CateringNew BerlingSangamon$20,000
Toad Stool, Inc.RushvilleSchuyler$20,000
Donohoo Diversified EnterprisesWinchesterScott$10,000
A table of all the award winners can be found here.
Round 2 BIG GrantsCityCountyAmount
Round House CenterBeardstownCass$15,000
Cagle’s DepotVirginiaCass$25,000
Sportabouts Tumbling & TrampolineVirdenMacoupin$5,000
Cors LightingJacksonvilleMorgan$60,000
Taking the LeapRushvilleSchuyler$5,000
A table of all the Round 2 awards are here.
BIG Childcare GrantsCityCountyAmount
Jessica A. HamMt. SterlingBrown$2,426
Lora M. LlewellynMt. SterlingBrown$2,715
Jennifer R. RatliffAshlandCass$3,696
Jenna M. SchnitkerArenzvilleCass$3,696
Virginia Community Daycare CenterVirginiaCass$21,780
Country Day Preschool IIICarrolltonGreene$17,820
Early BeginningsWhite HallGreene$22,275
Heather McEversGreenfieldGreene$3,696
Cynthia TerfertillerCarrolltonGreene$3,696
Stephanie BarhamGirardMacoupin$3,696
Care-O-SelVirdenMacoupin$42,301
Sharon M. PiersonGirardMacoupin$3,696
Kristi L. SmithGirardMacoupin$3,696
Bright Beginnings Child CareSouth JacksonvilleMorgan$36,135
Educational Day Care CenterJacksonvilleMorgan$36,630
Pamela L. ElliottJacksonvilleMorgan$3,696
Jennifer L. LindgrenFranklinMorgan$3,696
Melissa A. NaeveJacksonvilleMorgan$3,696
Pamela S. NicholsJacksonvilleMorgan$3,696
Our Redeemer Daycare CenterJacksonvilleMorgan$59,895
Jennifer PiersonJacksonvilleMorgan$3,696
Presbyterian Church DaycareJacksonvilleMorgan$67,650
Jaime TeelWaverlyMorgan$3,696
Melissa J. ZoernerSouth JacksonvilleMorgan$3,696
Hannah E. CappsPittsfieldPike$3,696
Christina D. CollinsPittsfieldPike$3,696
Debra L. GrahamPittsfieldPike$3,696
Johnann SnyderBarryPike$3,581
Sharon E. SpringerPittsfieldPike$5,891
Shaun T. TaylorPittsfieldPike$3,696
Morgan M. WhitePleasant HillPike$3,696
Auburn Child CareAuburnSangamon$49,857
Monica D. GarrettAuburnSangamon$3,960
Kountry Kids Learning CenterNew BerlinSangamon$76,500
Constancee PriceAuburnSangamon$3,960
Purple Puppy Nursery SchoolAuburnSangamon$25,675
Sheila M. RothertAuburnSangamon$3,960
Jessica L. WaterkotteAuburnSangamon$3,960
Amanda L. BoydRushvilleSchuyler$4,068
Elizabeth E. BoydRushvilleSchuyler$4,068
Kountry Kids Learning CenterRushvilleSchuyler$48,279
Renda R. & Scott T. WallaceRushvilleSchuyler$4,473
Jayla L. PennellWinchesterScott$3,696
Amy J. SmithWinchesterScott$3,696
Tamera S. WelchBluffsScott$3,696
A table of the Childcare Grants can be found here.

The state is currently accepting another round of BIG applicants for approximately $175 million that remains in the program. In this round, DCEO says it is prioritizing hardest hit industries such as performing arts and entertainment venues, event spaces as well as restaurants and taverns; industries effected by mitigations; downstate communities; the 176 disproportionately impacted areas determined by DCEO; minority-owned businesses; and licensed child care service providers. Information and the application link can be found here.