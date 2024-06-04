Local Authorities Arrest Jacksonville Man Twice In A Spree of Alleged Disorderly Conduct

Local authorities arrested a man twice after incidents at multiple locations yesterday.

South Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the first block of North Crescent Drive just before 2:30PM. The caller advised that a man was on their front porch threatening them with a knife attempting to rob them of money. Upon arrival, officers found the described subject a few blocks away in the 300 block of Laurel Street and were assisted by Jacksonville Police in subduing the subject, who was allegedly hallucinating. The subject, identified as 41-year old Steven R. Williamson, was cited for felony disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail, booked, and later released with a notice to appear in court.

Jacksonville Police were then called shortly after 5:30 in the evening saying that a male subject had returned to a property in the 600 block of East Beecher Avenue where he previously been served a letter of no trespass. The subject is said to have left prior to officers’ arrival. Officers were called back to the location shortly before 9PM for the male subject that had returned, later identified as Williamson. Williamson was located by police upon arrival and arrested for criminal trespass to land, violation of an order of protection, and criminal trespass to a vehicle after officers determined that Williamson had allegedly broken into the complainant’s vehicle. Williamson was taken back to the Morgan County Jail and was held in custody.

Jacksonville Police received a call from a third residence in the 400 block of South Clay just before 1AM today. The complainant told police that a male subject, later identified as Williamson from security footage, had banged on his door around 7:35PM Monday and had allegedly taken objects off of his porch. Williamson was given an additional citation of criminal trespass to real property and also issued a letter of no trespass to the property while in custody.

Williamson is due in Morgan County Circuit Court this morning for a pretrial detention hearing on the new citaitons. Williamson is already on pretrial release from a similar spree that occurred in the City of Jacksonville on May 3rd in which he was arrested for residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence with a person present, and criminal trespass to vehicles.