Local Authorities Search For Missing Teen

Jacksonville Police and national authorities are searching for a teen missing since February.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Journee Gilliam was last seen Feb. 18th.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a juvenile was reported missing from her home in the 100 block of East Independence Avenue on the evening of February 18th after leaving her home, and then, was reported missing by parents/guardians.

Gilliam is a black female who stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black sometimes curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Anonymous tips to Gilliam’s whereabouts can also be left anonymously with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.