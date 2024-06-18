Local Authorities Searching IL River For Missing Kayaker Near LaGrange Lock & Dam

Several local first responder groups are searching the Illinois River at this hour for a missing kayaker.

Initial reports requesting the Morgan County Dive Team came to West Central Joint Dispatch at approximately 12:15 this afternoon for a missing kayaker near the LaGrange Lock & Dam on the Brown County side.

LaGrange is approximately 6 miles down river from Beardstown, and approximately 5 miles up river from Meredosia.

No further details are available at this time. Multiple agencies are continuing the search at this hour. We will pass along more information once it is available.