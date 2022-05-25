Local Blood Emergency Response Corps Activated in Response to Uvalde, TX School Shooting

ImpactLife says that the Blood Emergency Response Corps was activated at 7:30 this morning in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and 2 teachers are reported to be dead in the shooting.

ImpactLife says BERC centers that are on call this week are sending units of type O negative red blood cells to support patient needs at hospitals in the affected region. These units will help replenish what was used in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s shooting.

ImpactLife is reaching out to all eligible and potential blood donors to ask that they schedule appointments for donation in the days leading up to Memorial Day or the week following. All blood types are needed and especially type O-negative and O-positive, where single day and 3-day supplies respectively were held locally.

BERC members are expected to give updates later today on the blood supply situation.

To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the IMPACT mobile app.