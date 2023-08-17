Local Businesses, Scott County Lamb Take Top Honors at Governor’s Sale of Champions

Local businesses and a Scott County lamb took home grand championships last night at the Governor’s Sale of Champions for the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker took home the Grand Champion Steer for the fourth year in row, donating $105,000 towards the purchase of the animal and tying the record Frist Lady MK Pritzker set in 2021. The steer was raised by Kashen Ellerbrock of Henry County. The Grand Champion Steer will be donated to Feeding Illinois and dispersed to food banks across the state.

Two local butcher shops took home top honors in separate categories:

Jacksonville’s own Jones Meat & Locker won champion Beef Jerky with $1,700.

Turasky Meats of Springfield won champion Snack Sticks and Cooked Bratwurst.

Grand champion Honey went to Springfield’s William Budd.

Scott County’s Bryce Clayton won the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb, which sold for $7,500.

In addition to being spotlighted before the crowd on Wednesday night, these Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.

