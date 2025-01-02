Local Crime Stoppers Finishes 4th Quarter Strong

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties had a better year than last on several fronts.

The group released its year-end statistics yesterday. They received 239 total tips for the year, with 9 cases solved, and 27 arrests made. Property recovered from thefts and other crimes was $1,200 total and over $3,600 in rewards were paid out.

According to WLDS records, tips were up by 14 compared to the previous year, cases solved went down by 1, and arrests went up by 5. Property recovered went down considerably and rewards paid went down $1,100.

The fourth quarter saw more than double cases solved, rewards paid, and arrests made over the previous three quarters of the year. Coordinator Loren Hamilton said via email that with technology working again, the podcast having regular episodes, and an upcoming QR code debuting in the Spring, he expects the upward trend to continue in the first quarter of 2025.