Local Crime Stoppers Shut Down Mobile App, Website Due to Ongoing Technical Issues

By Benjamin Cox on October 20, 2023 at 10:13am

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have had to terminate two ways of receiving tips due to ongoing issues.

According to an announcement on the group’s Facebook page, they have terminated their contract website and cell phone application providers.

Both have had continuous problems dating back to late last year.

Officials say tips can be left with their fully functional social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Tips may be left on Facebook by clicking on the Contact Us button on their page.

Tips can also be sent via text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

The Crime Stoppers hot line also remains fully functional at 217-243-7300.

The group is exploring options for a new website and cellphone application. The group says an announcement will be made when both are able to be restored.