Local Crime Stoppers’ Stats All Down in Q1 of 2024

Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers saw a slow first quarter in 2024.

All of Crime Stoppers major statistics were down in the first quarter of the year. Tips were down by 28. Cases solved went down by 1. Arrests were down by 3, and reward paid out were down $125.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Loren Hamilton says that the good news for the month was the group has its new website up and running again. He says a QR code for the site will be unveiled soon.

Hamilton says that the bad news for the group is that they currently don’t have a budget to allow them to bring back their successful cellphone application.

Hamilton encourages any local businesses that wish to support Crime Stoppers in their 3-county service region to make a tax-deductible donation by sending it care of PO Box 1052 Jacksonville IL 62650. Hamilton says with the passage of the SAFE-T Act, a stream of their funding has been mostly shut off.