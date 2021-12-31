Local Crimestoppers Numbers Slightly Down in 4Q, but up Overall in 2021

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Scott and Cass County had a slight downward trend on tips and arrests in the fourth quarter, but wrapped up the year ahead of 2020.

Tips received to the organization was down by 14 between October 1st and the end of the year in statistics released on Thursday. Arrests were down 4 over that same time period. Followers to social media was up and the number of cases solved was even with just 1 over the final 3 month period.

Overall for the year, tips were up, but cases solved were down and arrests were up. 45 arrests were made on cases over the year. $8,300 worth of property was returned to its rightful owner over the year and over $6,800 worth of rewards were paid out over the year.

Crimestoppers welcomed its first podcast in the past year, which saw over 200 downloads across its 7 episodes so far. Crimestoppers is also expected to install 3 new board members from the Beardstown area for the first time in January.