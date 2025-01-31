Local Entrepreneurs Seeking Partner For New Business at former Gilham House

A successful Beardstown florist and his partner, an executive chef working in Springfield, are seeking another investor to help bring a new business to Jacksonville.

Ross Blakeman, owner of Rosebud & Co. Flower Shop in Beardstown and his partner Nathan Peak, currently an executive chef at Anvil & Forge Brewery in Springfield purchased the former Gilham House on West State Street in the early fall of 2023.

Blakeman says using he and his partner’s expertise, they hope to bring Salt + Petal, a combination scratch-made eatery and floral studio to the historic building: “It will be an experience where you can shop, eat, and just enjoy the atmosphere. We really love the building. It has a lot of character and a lot of history. It’s 150 years old, and we love that it is so close to Downtown Jacksonville.”

Blakeman says the mission is to make Salt + Petal a go-to destination in Jacksonville for fresh flowers, food, and a unique experience. Beyond its daily operations, Blakeman says Salt + Petal will host private events, community gatherings, and other special occasions.

He says it has been somewhat of an adventure getting the building outfitted. He says that he and Peak are now ready to make an addition to their team: “We are in the process of looking to add someone to our team – either an investor or a partnership – to get us past this last hurdle. We’ve worked with the Small Business Association to secure funding. We just really want to do it right the first time, especially with having an older building that is a part of Jacksonville’s history. We want to preserve it and make sure that we create the best atmosphere possible for our customers. We are at that stage of the last hurdle before we can kind of get things moving. Hopefully, we can open sooner rather than later.”

Blakeman says the best play to make a connection for those interested at their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or connect with Blakeman at his Beardstown floral business.