Local Family searching for missing Roodhouse man

An area family is asking the public for help to locate a family member who’s been missing from Roodhouse for nearly two months.

According to family members of David N. Lawson, Jr., the 45-year old was last seen in Roodhouse on June 17th. He’s not been seen nor heard from since.

Lawson is a white male who stands approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 140 pounds. He has hazel/blue eyes. His real hair color is red/strawberry blonde. The last time a family member saw him his hair was was shaved except longer bleached blonde on top. He may also be wearing a red beard. Lawson has multiple tattoos including “SKARRED” tattooed across his upper back; “PITY”across knuckles on one hand and “FOOL” on the other knuckles. He also may have a phone number tattooed on one of his hands and has an anchor tattooed on the left side of his face. Lawson has traditionally worn large earring gauges, so there may be large holes in his ears.

Lawson was last seen wearing baggy blue jeans and a black t-shirt. According to family members, he was in the hospital at the end of May. He was last seen with a hospital band on his wrist. Lawson is known to have walked frequently between Roodhouse and White Hall.

If you have any information about Lawson’s whereabouts, contact the Roodhouse Police Department at 217-589-4348 or leave an anonymous tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.