Local Farms Align To Bring Fresh, Locally Grown Food To The Doorstep

A new way to access locally sourced food is now available across Central Illinois.

With the launch of The Farms of Illinois, Central Illinois customers now have access to a one-stop shop for locally-grown produce, meats, and dairy products delivered directly to their door.

The Farms of Illinois is a new locally-led farming alliance that has made a unique commitment to health, sustainability, and high-quality production over conventional mass-farming methods. These local farms are working together to offer chemical-free produce, grass-fed meats, and pasture-raised poultry. All products are free from hormones and antibiotics, ensuring customers receive some of the healthiest food available in the region.

Current farms in the alliance include Bland Family Farm, Twin Willow Farms, Mueller Family Farm, Abundant Pastures, Oak Tree Organics, Heirloom Haus, Buckhorn Dairy, Itty Bitty Microgreens, and Lemay Mushroom Operation.

By ordering online by Sunday at 10 p.m., customers can access a range of fresh produce, eggs, and meats, which are then delivered to their doorstep on Tuesday. For orders under $100, The Farms of Illinois charges a small delivery fee of $10; all orders over $100 are delivered for free. Customers can visit The Farms of Illinois’ online store to browse their selection at thefarmsil.com.