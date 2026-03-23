Local food banks begin feeling crunch of new SNAP requirements

A recent policy shift is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents relying on food assistance—and local organizations say the effects are just beginning to be felt.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, new federal SNAP work requirements officially took effect back on Feb. 1, following a federal court ordered delay. February served as the first “countable month” toward the program’s three-month time limit for certain recipients who do not meet work requirements or qualify for exemptions.

The changes stem from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed into law in July 2025. Under the new rules, adults aged 18 to 64 without dependents under 14 must work, participate in job training, or volunteer at least 80 hours per month to maintain benefits. That expands the previous requirement, which applied only to adults up to age 54 without dependents under 18.

State officials estimate that more than 300,000 Illinois residents are affected by the change. Those who do not meet the requirements are limited to receiving benefits for just three months within a three-year period.

While the policy has only recently taken effect, local food providers say they are already seeing signs of strain.

Melissa Hall, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Area Food Center, says the number of visitors has increased—but not necessarily new faces.

The food center, which serves Morgan County and surrounding areas, assisted more than 12,000 families—representing about 24,000 individuals—during its last fiscal year. The organization spent roughly $1.19 million on food, with monthly costs around $20,000.

Hall noted that donations declined in February adding additional pressure as demand rises. Despite financial challenges, the center continues to operate with minimal barriers for those seeking help. Returning clients are not required to show identification unless household information changes, and income is not verified.

The center reports that fewer than 10 percent of visitors come only once, with most relying on assistance regularly—some as often as every three weeks. Others seek help seasonally, particularly in the months following the holidays.

As the new SNAP requirements begin to take hold, Hall emphasized that food insecurity remains a constant issue. The Jacksonville Area Community Food Center is located at 311 East Morgan Street. Those seeking assistance or who would like to volunteer their time – the center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to Noon. For further information or to find ways to donate, call 217-243-1122.