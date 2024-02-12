Local Food Banks Receive Proceeds from 2023 JMH 5k/10k Race

Kevin Eckhoff, JMH 5K/10K Race director, second from left, presents checks for $2,282.93 to Tom Prather, left, Cass County Food Pantry, and to Melissa Hall, Jacksonville Food Center. Trevor Huffman, JMH president and CEO, right, also attended the check presentation. (Photo courtesy Memorial Health.)

The Cass County Food Pantry and Jacksonville Food Center recently received checks totaling more than $2,200 as proceeds from this past fall’s Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K Race.

Race Director Kevin Eckhoff says that through a combination of corporate sponsors and participant sign-ups, the race was able to raise a little north of $4,500: “We had a great turn out for the 2023 JMH 5k/10k. We had about 50 more runners than the previous years, so that boosted our participation rate. We are happy to share a little over $2,000 to the Cass County Food Pantry and the Jacksonville Food Center.”

Jacksonville Food Pantry Director Melissa Hall told officials at JMH that the donation will cover the organization’s total food costs for a week.

Cass County Food Pantry Director Tom Prather says that the donation will cover the costs for more food to give out during their monthly food distribution, which he says sees more people each month.