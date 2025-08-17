Local funeral home director killed in lawnmower accident

A local funeral home director was killed this afternoon in Greene County in a lawnmower accident.

Greene County EMS and the White Hall Fire Department were dispatched to a rural residence at 12:51 p.m. today after it was reported that a male subject had been mowing near a creek and the mower toppled and rolled on top of him into the creek. The caller advised they were unsure the male subject was breathing at the time of the report and they were unable to remove the man from under the mower.

White Hall Fire and first responders arrived a short time later and a Survival Flight helicopter was requested.

At 8:18 p.m. this evening, Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes confirmed the death of Colby L. Brooks, 53, of White Hall. Brooks was confirmed deceased at 1:40 p.m. today. Preliminary findings indicate he succumbed to traumatic asphyxiation after being ejected from the lawnmower he was operating. The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks has been associated with Airsman-Hires Funeral Homes since 1996, and was currently based out of the Williamson Funeral Home location in Jacksonville.