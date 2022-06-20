Local Gas Prices Below State Average, Davis Blames Biden Policies For Crunch at the Pump

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis was in Wood River on Friday discussing the nation’s high gas prices.

Davis told workers at the Madison County refinery that he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely won’t happen under the Biden Administration’s current policies.

President Joe Biden renewed his contention that the nation’s major oil companies are making record profits and benefiting from the nation’s soaring gas prices without increasing production.

Davis told WBGZ that he thinks President Biden’s assertion is absurd: “The truth of the matter is – and economists know this and everybody knows it – is the Biden Administration telling [oil companies] not to invest, and then, at the same time, blaming them for the increase in prices because there is less supply. So, it’s absurd. It’s typical, and that’s why we’ve got to have a change in November.”

Davis went on to say that there needs to be more Republicans in Congress.

As of today in Jacksonville, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.93 a gallon. Down from the $5.02 average over two weeks, setting a record high. Jacksonville’s prices are a nickel better than the nation’s average of $4.98; 57 cents better than the state average of $5.50 a gallon.

Schuyler County is the best place to fill up today with an average of $4.98 a gallon. Morgan County is second best with an average countywide at $5.03 a gallon, and Scott County is six cents behind at $5.09 a gallon.